Woman pleads guilty after hitting, killing motorcycle driver
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Jill Lyman | January 24, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 3:28 PM

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman, who pleaded guilty to killing a man while driving drunk back in 2018, is expected to be sentenced next month.

Police arrested Debbie Hart, who was driving a vehicle that turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle on Highway 62 in Boonville. The person on the motorcycle, Timothy Hemmings, died from the accident.

According to police, Hart’s blood-alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit.

The prosecutor’s office and Hart’s attorney are asking for a six-year jail sentence that could be lowered after Hart attends a therapeutic center.

She is expected to be sentenced on February 20.

