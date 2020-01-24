Woman battling cancer gets call from Reba McEntire

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lisa Tapley is battling cancer and recently got a surprise call from her favorite singer, Reba McEntire.
Tapley’s friend Jennifer Stacey and her husband worked with the James Bess Foundation to make this happen. The foundation grants wishes for adults who have terminal illnesses.
In September of 2018, Tapley was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. This month, she was sent to hospice and her wish was to have a praise and worship session with Reba.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t meet in person, but Reba gave her a call and they had their own time filled with prayer and smiles.
“She’s getting a lot of love and prayers, which really has been the only thing she’s asked for through this entire experience,” said Stacey.
Right now the Princeton Police department is asking for donations to the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund to help offset the family’s medical costs.
Tapley and her husband plan to go to Reba’s concert when she comes to Evansville.
