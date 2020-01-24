VCSO: 3 hospitalized after head-on crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were sent to the hospital on Thursday after a head-on crash on Hogue Road.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a few minutes before 2 p.m. in the 6700 block of Houe Road.
The sheriff’s office says when deputies got to the scene, two people, who were in the Honda Civic, were found in a nearby yard with neck and back pain.
The news release says the driver of the Subaru Outback was still in their vehicle when they got there. Deputies say that driver lost consciousness while waiting for medical personnel to get there.
Vanderburgh County Sherrif’s Office deputies say the driver of the Subaru Outback is still in the hospital, but in stable condition.
According to the news release, the driver of the Honda Civic refused to submit to a chemical test. Deputies say a search warrant was applied for and granted for the post-crash blood draw.
This investigation is ongoing as toxicology results are pending.
