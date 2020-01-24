USI founding president’s funeral scheduled for Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is remembering its founding president who passed away.
Doctor David Rice died peacefully at his home in York, Pennsylvania on Jan. 15.
In 1967, Doctor Rice joined Indiana State University - Evansville as a dean. When the school became independent from Indiana State in 1985, Dr. Rice was named the founding president of USI.
He served in that role until he retired in 1994.
Current President Doctor Ronald Rochon says it is incredible to see how Dr. Rice’s vision for USI has come to life.
The Reverend Michael Monahan, pastor of Old North United Methodist Church, will officiate the funeral. Services start at 2 p.m. on Saturday at USI.
Out of respect for the Rice family and the university is asking that attendees refrain from photography during the visitation.

