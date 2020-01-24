Teen Town Hall set for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A different type of town hall meeting is happening on Saturday at the C.K. Newsome Center.
This will be a town hall for teens, in conjunction with the African American Museum. City Council member Alex Burton will be hosting the town hall for middle schoolers across Vanderburgh County.
The idea is to give them a voice and to find out about their concerns.
“As a society, we know there’s more to the world than social media, so it’s important that we’re engaging with our kids and making sure that they understand there’s a world outside their cell phones and make sure we’re paying attention and giving the support they need to thrive in the world,” says Burton.
If you or your child is interested in going plan to be at the C.K. Newsome center from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. It is open to all middle schoolers and parents.
