Silver Alert Issued for Knox Co. woman

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
State Police say Barbara J. Risch, is 73-year-old old. She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen Thursday driving a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate number UNX195.
Barbara is missing from Vincennes. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Barbara J. Risch, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or 911.
