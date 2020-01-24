Road trip begins on Sunday for men’s basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A busy week featuring two games in four days starts on Sunday when the University of Evansville men’s basketball team travels to Valparaiso for a 4 p.m. game. The Missouri Valley Conference and the Purple Aces Radio Network have the coverage. Fans in Evansville can watch on Fox Sports Midwest while those in other areas will be able to access the game on ESPN3.