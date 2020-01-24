Packed house for Daviess Co. Second Amendment Sanctuary meeting

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It was a packed house for Thursday’s meeting to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Jason Potts is the spokesperson from the Kentucky United Daviess County Chapter, which is a community group interested in protecting rights they say are guaranteed by the constitution.
“When I see any possible infringements on that, I bristle instantly, and I want to do anything I can to stop those infringements,” Potts explained.
Gwen Bennett and Paul Bennett are supporters of the Second Amendment Sanctuary. They were among the handful of folks left waiting outside to get in the meeting because it was so crowded.
“I spent a tour in the Marine Corp," says Paul. "Spent one year, one month, one day in Vietnam and I didn’t do that to come home and lose my rights here at home.”
Local leaders tell us a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution would state that local law enforcement and government must ensure that the Second Amendment rights of anyone living in their jurisdictions can not be violated.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says over the next couple weeks they’ll be looking at this proposed resolution.
“I absolutely understand their concerns. I’m a sportsman, NRA member, gun owner,” explains Mattingly. “It’s going to depend a lot on what our county attorney tells us would be legal and not legal.”
The Daviess County Commissioners are taking the resolution under advisement to give the community time to discuss it publicly. Then the resolution could come back to the fiscal court for a vote.
