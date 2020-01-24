Mater Dei students hosting formal dress sale event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students from Mater Dei High School’s National Honor Society are hosting a formal dress resale this weekend.
They have around 400 dresses to resell and the students are hoping to raise money for the community and school projects. Some will include book donations for local libraries and a clean-up project for the school’s courtyard, baseball field, and track.
“It shows our kids how something comes together," says Mater Dei High School Communication Director Angela St. Clair. "We had different tasks, different days, different hours to sign up. It’s teaching them to be responsible, and leadership, and teamwork. A nice educational experience outside of the classroom for the students to see how we can make an impact in the community.”
The sale is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Organizers tell us the dresses that don’t sell will be donated to organizations within the community.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.