Man arrested after search and chase by police and deputies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing stalking and resisting charges after police say he tried to get away from them.
They say deputies were in the area of Stringtown and Olmstead Thursday morning, and a man starting running when he saw them.
They tried to chase him, but lost sight of him.
Police say several officers and more deputies came to the area to help search.
About 10 minutes later, they say an officer saw a man matching the description run through a yard near Kentucky and Olmstead.
They say he was spotted again between two homes on New York Avenue, and ran from officers.
Police say he jumped several fences and ran through several yards before he was caught on Stanley Ave.
They say he had active warrants, and had violated a protective order by assaulting a victim on Wednesday.
Officers say he was in the area of the victim’s home again when he ran from deputies.
