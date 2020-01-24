JSU looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 71.6 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.1 percent of the 119 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He's also made 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.