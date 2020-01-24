Homes without water after crash involving Owensboro Police car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Water Utility say a car hit a fire hydrant near Washington and Old Henderson.
Crews are making repairs right now.
They say approximately 50 without water in the area. There is no word yet on when repairs will be complete.
Kentucky State Police say two OPD officers were heading west around 9 a.m. Friday when a teen driver pulled out in front of them.
Her car, as well as one of the cruisers, slid off the road an into the hydrant.
The teenager was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
