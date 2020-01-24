Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Joey Brunk scored 14 points including a key layup with 1 minute left to play and Jerome Hunter made two late free throws to close out Indiana's 67-63 victory over No. 11 Michigan State. The Hoosiers have won two straight and four of their last five. It was coach Archie Miller's 50th win since taking the job three seasons ago. This one came after Indiana blew a seven-point halftime lead. Cassius Winston led the Spartans by scoring 13 of his 17 points in the second half. Michigan State had a chance to force overtime but Xavier Tillman's alley-oop layup rolled off the rim.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Santino Ferrucci will return to Dale Coyne Racing for a second IndyCar season. The American will switch to the No. 18 Honda and drive for Coyne Vasser-Sullivan. The car had been driven by four-time series champion Sebastien Bourdais. He was released during the offseason with a year remaining on his contract. Ferrucci is considered one of IndyCar's rising stars and turns 22 in May. He was the top rookie in last year's Indianapolis 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mazda Team Joest won the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a session shortened when Ricky Taylor crashed his Team Penske in Thursday qualifying. Oliver Jarvis piloted the Mazda DPi to the top starting spot in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The field for this year's race has just 38 entries _ the smallest field in 58 runnings of the prestigious season kickoff. The smallest field previously was 42 starters in 1962, the second year of the race.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olympic champion Simone Biles is optimistic about the future of USA Gymnastics. Biles says the organization seems open to change in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar sexually abused hundreds of athletes under the guise of treatment, including Biles. USA Gymnastics has undergone a massive overhaul over the last four years in hopes of addressing the culture that allowed Nassar's behavior to run unchecked for so long. Biles says there are many questions the organization still needs to answer but the four-time Olympic gold medalist credited USA Gymnastics for taking steps to create a more positive environment.