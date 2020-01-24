Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olympic champion Simone Biles is optimistic about the future of USA Gymnastics. Biles says the organization seems open to change in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar sexually abused hundreds of athletes under the guise of treatment, including Biles. USA Gymnastics has undergone a massive overhaul over the last four years in hopes of addressing the culture that allowed Nassar's behavior to run unchecked for so long. Biles says there are many questions the organization still needs to answer but the four-time Olympic gold medalist credited USA Gymnastics for taking steps to create a more positive environment.