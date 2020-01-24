Harrison’s Bost earns POTW honors after SIAC tourney performance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With more than 12,000, Harrison’s Mason Bost is the Azzip Pizza Player of the Week.
The senior was unstoppable in the SIAC semifinal round posting 27 points and leading the Warriors to an upset victory over then one-loss Mater Dei.
“Shows me that the time I’ve put in is working off," said Bost. "I’ve been playing well and it just makes me wanna keep playing well, winning, keep winning games do whatever I gotta do. I was just making my shots, I got to the free-throw line and made my free throws, my teammates got me the ball in open spots and I knocked them down.”
“He was our returning leading scorer last year as a junior and I think he’s doing a great job of just leading by example, this year so far," Harrison Head Coach Nathan Fleenor said. "Really, kinda early on, didn’t play like himself as much and as the season has gone on he’s just gotten better and better and had some really good games.”
Fans can catch Bost and the Warriors in action on Friday as they take on Memorial at 7 p.m.
