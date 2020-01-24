Hancock Co. schools work to increase mental well being of students

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hancock County Public Schools announcing a new partnership that will increase the mental well being of students and staff.
In the next few months, staff will be working with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to provide school-based mental health counseling. They will also be providing family health care to help extend school health services.
In the spring the school district will bring in mental health counselors. One will be provided for the middle and high school and one of the elementary schools.
District leaders say making this resource available to families in the district will ensure students get the assistance they need to be successful in school and in life.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.