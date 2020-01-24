EVSC students lunch debt nearly gone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - About half of EVSC schools are midway through their first year participating in the Community Eligibility program. This federal program allows students to receive free school breakfast and lunch, regardless of their financial situation.
If you remember back before this school year started, EVSC had an issue with students owing money for lunches.
Coming into the fall, EVSC officials tell us they had $32,000 in lunch debt. With the help of the Community Eligibility Program and community donors, they have not added to that.
In fact, EVSC says the debt is nearly gone and they are serving more meals than last year.
At the end of the school year, they anticipate having served 50,000 more breakfast meals and 24,000 more lunches compared to last year.
“We had a lot of people, just working individuals, who really wanted to give back, and so certainly we appreciate that,” says EVSC PIO Jason Woebkenberg.
Of course, you heard breakfast, especially, has been successful this year. EVSC says they are serving 400 more students per day at breakfast time compared to last year.
