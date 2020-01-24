Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office offering scholarships to select students

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office announced on Friday they will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified seniors who are pursuing criminal justice studies.
About 40 scholarships will be handed out each totaling $750.
The Sheriff’s Association fund was created to invest in students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement.
To qualify for the scholarship students have to be an Indiana resident, be a dependent or grandchild of a current member of the association and attend an Indiana college or university majoring in a law enforcement field full time.
To apply, click the above link.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.