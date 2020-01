EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and drizzle will linger into the weekend. Temps will fall into the mid to lower 30s by early Saturday morning. Mainly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. More rain possible late Sunday night and early Monday. Slightly warmer next week as highs climb into the middle 40s with rain chances on Wednesday and Friday.