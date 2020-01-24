Deaconess has plan in place for potential coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Center for Disease Control is now reporting a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. The first patient tested positive in Washington. Now, a woman in Chicago is being treated for it.
In each of those cases, the patient had recently traveled to Wuhan, China where coronavirus has killed 25 people and infected nearly a thousand.
Coronavirus comes from the same family of viruses such as SARS and MERS, all of which attack the body’s respiratory system.
“Typically, patients present with shortness of breath, cough and fever," said Dr. Phillip Adams of Deaconess Midtown Hospital. "So those are your typical presenting symptoms which is a little difficult to tell because a lot of people have those similar symptoms.”
Although it may be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, Dr. Phillip says they are on alert at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
“The patients that come in, there is a screening tool," said Dr. Adams. "So we are going to be asking questions about travel, about fever, about cough, those kinds of things. And that helps get us to narrow down in case we would happen to see or screen positive a patient.”
In the event that someone does test positive for coronavirus, a plan is in place to isolate that person for treatment, and to keep the virus from spreading further.
“We have dedicated rooms that have precautions in place to help prevent the spread of the illness," said Dr. Adams. “We obviously wear masks, things like that, we use the standard type of precautions in caring for these patients so that we don’t spread the infection from person to person.”
While only two cases confirmed in the U.S. so far, the CDC says 63 potential cases are being investigated.
“Certainly I think we’ll see more cases," said Dr. Adams. “I think that’s very likely especially with all the travel and the Chinese New Year. Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds is the most important thing you can do and obviously cover your cough, cover your sneezes.”
