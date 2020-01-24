BFD: 2 people hospitalized after ‘large concrete patio’ collapses

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital after a balcony collapsed on Friday.
According to the Boonville Fire Department Facebook post, a large concrete patio balcony collapsed from the second floor around 12 p.m. The post says the balcony fell to the ground where contractors were working at an address on 2nd Street.
The post from the Boonville Fire Department does not say how serious the injuries were for the two people.
A 14 News team is on their way to the site and we will update this story when more information is available.
