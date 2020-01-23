West Side Nut Club approves more than $185k in grants for non-profits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All those fried treats you scarfed down at the Fall Festival are now paying off for dozens of local non-profits.
The West Side Nut Club just approved grants totaling more than $185,000.
Here are some of the biggest donations:
-Isaiah 1:17 is getting $20,000 to help foster kids transition between homes.
-Ronald McDonald House Charities is getting $25,000. They give families lodging near hospitals while their loved ones are patients.
-Another $25,000 is going to Evansville Association for the Blind.
But, the giving isn’t over.
Nut Club members say they will be making another round of donations later this year.
