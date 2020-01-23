Wanted felon booked back in jail

January 23, 2020 at 5:25 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 6:09 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A felon robbery parolee is back in jail.

According the Vanderburgh County Jail website, 20-year-old Shane James was booked just after 12 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies have been looking for him since Tuesday after they say he ran away from a traffic stop at St. Joseph Ave. and Maryland.

Deupties say James tossed a gun to the ground when he took off.

They say James served a year and a half in prison on a robbery charge before being paroled in late December of 2019.

Shane James
Shane James (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

