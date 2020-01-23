Wanted felon booked back in jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A felon robbery parolee is back in jail.
According the Vanderburgh County Jail website, 20-year-old Shane James was booked just after 12 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies have been looking for him since Tuesday after they say he ran away from a traffic stop at St. Joseph Ave. and Maryland.
Deupties say James tossed a gun to the ground when he took off.
They say James served a year and a half in prison on a robbery charge before being paroled in late December of 2019.
