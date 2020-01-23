Volunteers to conduct survey for homeless population

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As temps drop, the white flags go up outside of local homeless shelters.
United Caring Services says it served 56 people on Tuesday and expects just as many the following night.
Wednesday is also the annual Point-In-Time Count.
Volunteers will canvass the city to count and survey people, who bounce between the streets and shelters. The data they collect will go to Housing and Urban Development to help determine how much funding Evansville will get to serve the homeless in the coming year.
