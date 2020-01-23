UE men drop final game of homestand

Over the final five minutes of the half, the Bulldogs outscored the Aces by a 21-7 tally as they took their largest lead of the game to that point – 46-26 – at the break. Four 3-pointers found the bottom of the net in that rally. Over the opening 20 minutes, the Bulldogs hit 56.3% of their attempts while going 8-of-13 from long range (61.5%). Evansville was held to seven field goals in the half with 15 of their 24 attempts coming from outside.