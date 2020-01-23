UE AD doesn’t comment on McCarty investigation at Wed. conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville Athletic Director Mark Spencer would not comment on the ongoing investigation into former Aces coach Walter McCarty during Wednesday’s news conference.
Spencer started the conference by saying he wasn’t taking any questions about the circumstances surrounding McCarty. He said this conference was about the new coach.
This is also the first time Spencer has spoken to 14 News on camera since the news about the investigation broke back in December.
Our reporter at the news conference asked Spencer when he became aware of any allegations of misconduct against McCarty.
“Well, first. . . We’re not. . . This isn’t about Walter tonight, so all we’re going to talk about Walter is in our press release," Spencer explained. "I don’t take complaints from the community. That’s a whole different department, but you’ve got our timeline of when we put Walter on leave so I’m not going to get into that right now that’s not what we’re doing.”
