Some EPD officers pushing for bill to help officer safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few EPD officers have been pushing for a new bill to be passed, which would raise awareness for officer safety while on the road.
One of those is retired officer Allen Gansman. In 2016, he was struck while assisting a stranded motorist on Diamond Avenue.
House Bill 1225 would raise the punishment in similar incidents from an infraction to a felony.
Coming up at 14 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.. you will hear more about the incident that derailed his career and why he feels the new bill could save lives.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.