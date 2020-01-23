Sheriff’s Office: GPS device helps find suspect, stolen truck, trailer

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, that equipment was stolen from Southern Illinois. Authorities were able to track the stuff down thanks to a GPS tracking device.

Deputies say they caught up with the vehicle at a McDonalds on Highway 41 and I-64 in Vanderburgh County.

According to deputies, they arrested 32-year-old Luis David Flecha of Lexington, who was asleep behind the wheel of the Ford F-550, was pulling a gooseneck trailer matching the description of the stolen goods.

Flecha is facing three counts of auto theft.

