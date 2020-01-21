Rain On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy skies this morning and not as cold with temps in the lower 30’s. There is a chance for rain mixing with snow early. Overcast skies with rain developing late this afternoon and remaining in the forecast through Friday. Slightly warmer temps in the lower 40’s this afternoon. Steady rain tonight with lows in the upper 30′s.
Additional rain Friday morning with high temps remaining in the lower 40’s. Spotty rain through Friday night with lows in the mid-30’s.
Windy and colder Saturday as high temps only reach the upper 30’s. Scattered rain possible…mainly during the morning. Mostly cloudy Sunday with high temps in the lower 40’s.
