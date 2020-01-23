Police investigating after 3 TVs stolen from apartment

Henderson County (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | January 22, 2020 at 9:50 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 9:50 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after someone broke into an apartment and stole several TVs.

According to Henderson Police, officers went to the 700 block of Arbor Drive on Jan. 14 for a reported burglary.

The victim told officers three of their TVs and a Roku device were stolen. Officers say the victim found a crowbar outside of the apartment and pry marks on the door frame.

Police ask anyone with information about this to contact them, 270-831-1295.

