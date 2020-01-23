OPS leaders meet with officials to discuss school safety bill

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - School district leaders from Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Paducah Independent Schools, and Owensboro Public Schools traveled to Frankfort to meet with state officials about Senate Bill 1, the school safety and resiliency act.
Jarred Revlett with Owensboro Public Schools (OPS) says they met with the House Budget Review Committee about what their district has done for school safety in the last couple of years. He says the review committee picked a large school district, medium-sized school district, and smaller school district.
Revlett says Owensboro Public Schools was there to represent a medium-sized district.
He says the primary tool OPS has built its safety around Crisis Go, which is an app that allows the whole district to communicate with one another. He says this can be used in situations like school closings, active shooter situations, or medical emergencies.
Other topics of discussion included Owensboro Public Schools partnerships with the Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and central dispatch.
“What we were doing in Frankfort today is discussing all of those things we’re doing, from a school level, to address the needs laid out in Senate Bill 1," said Revlett. “The school safety and resiliency act and what we’re doing to try and address every item in that act and what it looks like from a funding perspective.”
Revlett says the House Budget Review Committee will be taking the information gathered at the meeting to try and figure out how to fund Senate Bill 1.
