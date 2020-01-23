Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BEDFORD, Ky. (AP) — Officials says a Kentucky county has fired more than half its road department employees, including the director, who's facing drug charges. Trimble County Judge-Executive Todd Pollock told WDRB-TV on Tuesday that Kentucky State Police arrested road department director Michael Stewart last week. Police said he was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pollock said he immediately ordered all nine road department employees to take drug tests, which led to the terminations of four workers in addition to Stewart. Stewart declined to comment when WDRB went to his home. He's is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4.