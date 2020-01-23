Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver Velus Jones will join Tennessee as a graduate transfer from Southern California. Jones already had said Jan. 9 on social media that he was going to play for the Volunteers. Tennessee announced Wednesday that Jones was joining its program. Because Jones has already graduated from USC, he'll be eligible to play immediately for Tennessee. Jones had six catches for 36 yards as well as 29 kickoff returns for 704 yards and a touchdown this past season. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says Jones will be an impact player both as a receiver and as a returner.