Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 25 points in his return to Phoenix, Domantas Sabonis added 24 and the Indiana Pacers rolled to a 112-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Warren was playing his first game against the Suns after being traded to Indiana during the offseason. The sixth-year forward — who played his first five years with the Suns — shot 11 of 18 from the field. The Pacers have won six of their past seven games and stretched their winning streak against the Suns to six. Phoenix never led and trailed by 25 by midway through the third quarter The Suns missed their first 11 shots from 3-point range before Elie Okobo hit one late in the third. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 17 points and nine rebounds.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead No. 9 Villanova to a 76-61 win over No. 13 Butler. Kamar Baldwin led the fading Bulldogs with 21 points. Butler missed 15 of 20 3-pointers and lost its third straight game. The Wildcats have won five straight games and 11 of 12 overall.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Hughes scored 26 points and Syracuse continued to be at its best on the road with an 84-82 comeback victory over Notre Dame. The Orange improved to 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference road play and won their fourth straight game overall. The Fighting Irish remained winless in three ACC home games. John Mooney scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. His 12th consecutive double-double breaks an 11-year-old Notre Dame record held by Luke Harangody. The Irish, though, lost despite erasing a 13-point second-half deficit after Syracuse stormed back from an 11-point deficit in the first half.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Roman Penn had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Garrett Sturtz recorded 10 points and six rebounds as Drake romped past Evansville 73-50. Shamar Givancel led the Purple Aces with nine points.