Henderson Co. Superintendent announces retirement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After 30 years of serving in Henderson County, Superintendent Marganna Stanley announced her retirement on Tuesday.
Stanley spent six of those 30 years as the superintendent for Henderson County. She explained how she knew as a young girl, that teaching is where she would land in her career.
Stanley says it wasn’t so much the title of superintendent that was important to her, but the roles that it brought. Bringing trust among businesses, organizations, students, and parents was one of her biggest joys working for the school district.
Stanley says she is hopeful the school district will find someone, who has a lot of energy, that’s very dynamic, and very student-centered in order for the schools to continue to thrive.
