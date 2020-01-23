Gibson Co. Conservation Officer receives yearly award

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County Conservation Officer has been named the District 7 Officer of the Year.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Officer Ryan McIntyre has served as a conservation officer for seven years.
He’s the division’s certified breath test operator and is an instructor for the National Archery in the Schools program. He is also the Public Information Officer.
McIntyre is now in the running for the Pitzer Award. Only 10-percent of the top conservation officers in the state will win.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.