Daviess Co. Library holding mental health forum

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library is holding a friendly forums session.
The topic is mental health in America.
Library officials say they’re opening up their space to have an intimate conversation and relive the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
They say the purpose is to engage in a friendly and open-minded discussion.
Library officials say 30 seats are available for the event, so you have to register online to be part of it.
It’s happening Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.