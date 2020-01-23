Crews to assess damage of Pigeon Creek bridge next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT is telling us they will start assessing the damage to the Pigeon Creek on Highway 41 next week.
According to Jason Tiller from INDOT, on Tuesday of next week, they are bringing in climbers to asses the damage of the bridge.
Tiller tells us the climbers will be able to safely look at the top of the bridge, which is where most of the damage took place.
The truck driver damaged most of the high beams where the support of the bridge lies.
Once the damage is looked at thoroughly then INDOT can go to the next step.
“We’ll do a cost analysis, how much is it gonna be to repair this bridge," says Tiller. "Is it more cost-effective to replace it, those are all questions that have to be asked. So the most important thing is figuring out exactly what we are dealing with first and then go from there.”
INDOT also tells us they have re-programmed the light here at the Diamond Avenue exit in order to give priority to drivers using the detour.
This project is expected to cost millions of dollars. Tiller tells us that money will be paid by the company who caused the damage.
