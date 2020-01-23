Congressman Bucshon stops in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congressman Larry Bucshon made several stops in the Tri-State on Thursday.
We caught up with him on a visit to Holly’s House. Bucshon says visits like these are helpful when he’s making policies to help children affected by these crimes.
We also asked him about President Trump's impeachment trial.
Bucshon says he believes that the Democrats have been trying to impeach President Trump since the first day he was sworn into office.
“We were pressured on the Republican side when we were the majority to impeach President Obama by some of our supporters on a continuous basis," explained Rep. Bucshon. "And we didn’t impeach the president because the president did not commit impeachable offenses. So even if you did argue the things that people are saying about the president and what he did with Ukraine, they don’t like that. These are not impeachable offenses.”
Bucshon says he believes President Trump will be exonerated.
