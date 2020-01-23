‘Chloe Randolph Bill’ goes to Senate floor

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - We are learning “The Chloe Randolph Bill” went to the Senate floor on Wednesday.
Randolph is the Kentucky woman whose husband is accused of murder.
The bill calls for changes to Kentucky’s burial rights in cases where the spouse is a suspect in the death investigation.
According to investigators, Randolph’s estranged husband killed her and hid her body in a utility closet then left town with their infant child. Authorities later arrested him in Arkansas.
Randolph’s parents weren’t allowed to bury their daughter, at first, because Kentucky’s law said that was the right of a spouse. Senate Bill 66 aims to change that.
