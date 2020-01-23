Case dismissed against accused child molester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The case against 30-year-old Jacob Franklin has been dismissed.
He was arrested in March after he was accused of forcing a child to do sexual acts.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say the trial had been underway for two days, but the victim was “unable to articulate key points of the case.”
They say the judge decided without it, there was no evidence to prove Franklin’s guilt.
The Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement regarding Franklin’s release:
“The victim was unable to articulate facts in support of the charges, therefore the court entered a directed verdict.”
According to Cornell Law School, a direct verdict is defined as “a ruling by trial judge after determining that there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion.”
Franklin is now out if jail.
