CASA of Ohio Valley hosts nonprofit conference

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 20 nonprofits from Daviess County and the surrounding areas gathered at the convention center to hear tips on how to better operate together.
CASA of the Ohio Valley, who hosted the event, brought in keynote speaker Cyrus White. White specializes in running service-centered organizations.
Oasis women’s shelter, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support, and Senior Support Groups were a few of the charities that attended.
CASA Director Rosemary Conder says the organizations are learning how they can collaborate with one another to help serve more people in our community.
“One of the things they’ve learned about is roles and responsibilities of a board but also even how to conduct effective board meetings, and engage the board, and help them go out in the community and promote their mission and work together in collaboration," says Conder.
According to Conder, organizations talked about forming a Daviess County nonprofit network in the future.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.