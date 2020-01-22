YMCA housing project to begin within months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The construction project to rehabilitate the original YMCA on Fifth Street will finally be underway within the next couple of months.
The project was originally set to start construction in 2018 and was to be completed by the beginning of 2020.
The challenges that pushed back the start date have been addressed, according to the President of AP Development Jon Anderson, and the 62 income-based apartment units will be ready to be occupied by the middle of 2021.
“Construction will begin in the next couple of months," said Anderson. "We do have some environmental remediation that we have to deal with. Construction timeline is 15-17 months. So we will be open late summer, early fall of next year.”
Units will be constructed in the old gymnasium, and community spaces, and the exterior of the building will be rehabbed as well.
