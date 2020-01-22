Willard Library hosts fundraiser for wildlife impacted by Australia fires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Willard Library hosted an emergency craft program Tuesday to benefit the wildlife impacted by the bushfires across Australia.
Some of the craft projects included cloth joey pouches, bat wraps and crochet nests for birds and other small animals.
The patterns and guidelines for the crafts were approved by the Animal Rescue Craft Guide of Australia.
“Even though Evansville is in the Midwest, and it’s in a small area, just a little bit of help goes a long way," said Stacie Dotson, library assistant. "So even if we only get one bat wrap done or one joey wrap or joey hanging pouch set out, it’s a small effort. Just a little bit goes a long ways.”
The Animal Rescue Craft Guide has temporarily halted craft hubs in to assess inventory, so the library will be sending completed projects whenever those donations open back up.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.