UE students share thoughts, reactions to McCarty dismissal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the news surrounding the basketball program we wanted to give people on campus the opportunity to share their thoughts on this situation.
After talking with several people at the university, the overwhelming feeling we heard was disappointment.
Two months ago, this campus was riding high after the Aces upset then No. 1 Kentucky. You could tell that UE pride was as high as it has ever has been.
People on campus say they would have never thought that a few months later, the university and basketball program would be in the situation they find themselves in now.
“Getting out to see the games was a whole lot of fun and we are disappointed in that, but at the same time, it sounds like, if everything that’s going on is said to be true, then they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do,” says UE Graduate Riley Eilken.
“I won’t be surprised if we struggle the first few games because adjusting to a new coach, kind of a new team, a new plan or lineup, that will make a lot of change,” UE Student Ahmed Solaiman says.
The Evansville Police Department tells us that there is no criminal investigation into the matter and that it is a Title IX issue.
We also reached out to the university asking to sit down with President Petraskevich for an interview. However, the university declined to comment.
