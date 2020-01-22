UE introduces Lickliter as Men’s Head Basketball Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the University of Evansville Athletic Director Mark Spencer introduced the new Todd Lickliter as the new head coach of the men’s basketball team.
The news broke just before 6 p.m. Tuesday that Walter McCarty was dismissed of his role as the coach. McCarty was placed on administrative leave back in December by UE for alleged Title IX violations.
That investigation is still ongoing.
In the school’s press release about the firing of McCarty, it named Bennie Seltzer as the acting interim head coach for the rest of the season. Seltzer held that role for less than four hours.
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, UE officials confirmed to 14 Sports that Lickliter signed a multi-year deal with to become the new Purple Aces head coach.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.