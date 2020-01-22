Sheriff’s office looking for robbery parolee who dropped handgun, ran from traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a felon who is on parole for robbery after they say he discarded a handgun during a traffic stop and ran from deputies.
It happened on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says a deputy made a traffic stop in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Maryland Street.
According to a press release, during the traffic stop, a passenger ran from the vehicle and tossed a handgun to the ground.
Deputies say they chased the suspect on foot but weren’t able to arrest him.
Authorities with the sheriff’s office and the Evansville Police Department set up a perimeter to try to contain the suspect, but could not find him.
The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Shane James of Evansville.
The press release states that James served a year and a half in prison on a robbery charge before being paroled in late December of 2019.
As a convicted felony, James is not allowed to carry a handgun.
If you see James, authorities say to not approach him. Instead, you should call 911.
James is 5′8″ and 135 pounds. He has multiple tattoos visible around his neck and down both arms. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.
