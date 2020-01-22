Rainy and cold Thursday - Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State should remain just warm enough to avoid wintry precip as the next storm system approaches from the west. Cloudy skies Wednesday night with lows near 30. Winds will shift to the south on Thursday and send temperatures climbing into the lower 40s. Rain will overspread the region west-to-east. Showers will continue through early Saturday. Wintry weather expected in areas west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois, so travel toward St. Louis may be slick on Thursday. Rain ends Saturday with partly sunny for Sunday and highs in the middle 50s. More rain possible early next week.