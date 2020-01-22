Protest at Gibson Co. commissioners meeting against zoning laws

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County residents spoke up Tuesday night even though they couldn’t address county commissioners directly.
There were “no zoning” signs outside the Gibson County Annex before the meeting began.
Zoning would give the county government the ability to restrict the way residents use their property.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, zoning was not on the agenda, but neighbors showed up anyway so commissioners knew their stance.
“They’re putting together a plan, but it’s very generic, and they’re getting kind of the force of the zoning laws intact before they’re actually building a plan, and we feel like they need to back off and get the people involved," said Randy Kiesel, a concerned resident.
Commissioners didn’t want to speak on camera.
An organizational meeting is planned for Wednesday night at the Gibson County fairgrounds that is open to the public. However, public comment will not be allowed.
