Parking lot battle ends with a proposed barrier

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dispute between two Evansville businesses over parking on Main Street has been going on for years.
HR Connects and DiLegge’s Italian restaurant share the parking lot, but HR Connects tell us when DiLegge’s gets busy parking gets scarce.
They say it creates unsafe situations for their employees and for their property.
14 News spoke with the owner of DiLegge’s on Tuesday, and he says this has been an ongoing battle, and his solution right now is to place a barrier between the two businesses, but the owner of HR Connects doesn’t like that idea.
“One day a truck driver with a tow truck came into my dining room and started telling people they needed to move their vehicles or he was going to start towing them,” said Daniel DiLegge owner of DiLegge’s.
DiLegge’s and HR Connects both own pieces of the parking lot that runs between the businesses.
However, according to HR Connects, there are times they can’t park on their property due to high traffic at the restaurant.
“We have some tenants out back and have had some issues coming home, not having a place to park due to the restaurant,” said Program Manager Vanessa Jones.
Suggestions have been thrown out on both sides, including sharing the lot and reminding all customers to use the public parking lots that surround the two businesses.
“My neighbor is not interested in that, so we’ll just move in the direction that we’re forced to move in,” said DiLegge.
Right now, DiLegge’s is planning to set up a property barrier.
“We would lose quite a few of our parking places if they did. If the barrier goes where they want it to go, then we wouldn’t be able to use any of the parking spots up against our building,” said Jones.
According to the Vanderburgh County Area Planning Commission, the permit for the barrier is ready and just needs to be picked up.
Officials from Area Planning Commission say because the barrier will be on DiLegge’s property, consent from the owner of HR Connects is not needed.
Before the barrier is put up, DiLegge’s will have to re-stripe their parking lot to make angular parking.
