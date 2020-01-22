Man accused of stabbing wife in face and head

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Henderson County say a woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after her husband stabbed her.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hancock Street in Corydon.
Deputies say the victim was in a car with 47-year-old Larry Green when he pulled about a sharp object and stabbed her several times in the head and face.
Green was also taken to the hospital for other medical issues.
Deputies say he is still be treated and will be charged with assault when he is released.
We are waiting to hear back from hospital officials about the victim’s condition.
